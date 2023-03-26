Police recovers huge quantity of drugs, arrests 25 accused

BADIN: Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested 25 accused and recovered gutka, mainpuri, weapon, wine and illicit liquor from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Shahnawaz Chachar, SHO Matli police station Ayaz Ali Bhatti with his team raided on gambling den and arrested a gambler Pervaiz Saand red handed and recovered one mobile phone, cash and playing cards while his two accomplices Akhtr Pakahali and Eidoo Pakhali managed to escape. Police registered a case against the accused under Gambling Act.

In another crackdown, two gutka sellers Rajoo Kolhi and Lachmi were arrested possessing 1000 packets of safina gutka and mainpuri and 8 bags of mainpuri powder, while his four accomplices Hatim Nizamani, Dost Ali Wassan, Bashir Soomro and Irshad Thebo managed to escape from the scene.