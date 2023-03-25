AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2023 10:48pm
Russia has struck a deal with neighbouring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory, Tass news agency quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on Saturday.

Such a move would not violate nuclear nonproliferation agreements, Putin said, adding that the United States had stationed nuclear weapons on the territory of European allies.

Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of preparing an attack on Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland, Putin said.

"We agreed with Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the nonproliferation regime," Tass quoted Putin as saying.

