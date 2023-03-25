World
Death toll from US strikes on pro-Iran installations in Syria rises to 19 fighters, says Syrian war monitor
The death toll in US air strikes on pro-Iran installations in eastern Syria has risen to 19 fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said on Saturday.
The observatory said that toll was from the initial US response to a drone attack on Thursday on a US military position in Syria that killed one American contractor and wounded another contractor and five troops.
US carries out Syria strikes after contractor killed
Reuters was unable to independently confirm the toll.
