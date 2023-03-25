AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Death toll from US strikes on pro-Iran installations in Syria rises to 19 fighters, says Syrian war monitor

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2023 12:50pm
The death toll in US air strikes on pro-Iran installations in eastern Syria has risen to 19 fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said on Saturday.

The observatory said that toll was from the initial US response to a drone attack on Thursday on a US military position in Syria that killed one American contractor and wounded another contractor and five troops.

US carries out Syria strikes after contractor killed

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the toll.

Syria air strikes US military

Locked bailout: govt fuel scheme adds to hurdles?

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Apple CEO praises China’s innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit

Afghan skipper Rashid hails maiden T20 win against Pakistan

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

