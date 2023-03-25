AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
AGP Ata Elahi tenders resignation

Terence J Sigamony Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi on Friday resigned from the post of Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP). The federal government in February this year had appointed Elahi as the AGP, following President DrArifAlvi’s approval.

According to the sources, Elahi has resigned from office due to personal reasons, but some senior lawyers confided to Business Recorder that Elahi has resigned due to ‘government pressure’. AGP Elahi had made waves after he offered clarification on behalf of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for an unconfirmed controversial remark against the judges during the hearing of a case.

Elahi enjoys a good reputation for his hard work, integrity and understanding of legal issues. He is also a young corporate lawyer with experience in commercial, tax and banking laws, civil, commercial, corporate, constitutional litigation, etc.

Barrister Shehzad appointed new AGP

Elahi belongs to the famous law firm, Cornelius, Lane and Mufti. Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan also worked with this firm before his elevation to the bench. Hamid Khan and Salman Aslam Butt are senior members of this firm and former chief justice Jawad S Khawaja had also worked with it.

President Arif Alvi on December 24 had approved the summary of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP, but as the federal government delayed the notification. Mansoor, a Lahore-based lawyer, on January 18, declined to be appointed as the attorney general.

Ashtar Ausaf Ali in October had resigned, citing health reasons. In his place, Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman has been appearing to represent the government before the Supreme Court.

