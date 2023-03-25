AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gun, Country Club occupying 100 acres area ‘without any legal framework’?

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed on Friday that the Gun and Country Club is occupying an area of more than 100 acres for a shooting game without any legal framework.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interprovincial Coordination met here with Senator Nisar Khuhro in the chair. The committee was given a detailed briefing by Interprovincial Coordination Ministry.

The committee was told that a lot of issues are yet to be resolved despite the Supreme Court’s order which had ordered an audit of the Gun and Country Club, saying the issue of lease of land between the entity and Capital Development Authority (CDA) should be decided by a competent authority.

The chairman of the committee questioned the delay in resolving the issues involving Gun and Country Club in light of the apex court’s orders which had directed an immediate audit back in 2020.

The panel sought a detailed briefing from the management committee of the Gun and Country Club by the next meeting, and added that the committee will also write a letter to the Cabinet Division to resolve the issues pertaining to the entity as soon as possible.

Khuhro said that the Gun and Country Club is a national asset which is not being properly utilised due to management and other corrupt practices which need to be stopped at all costs.

The committee was also given a detailed briefing about the working of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry.

The committee called upon the ministry to focus on rural sporting talent, saying there is a need to focus on creating an ecosystem that fosters young talent from rural areas.

Discussing the National Internship Programme (NIP) that was conceived and designed by the Establishment Division in FY 2006-2007, the committee was informed that the NIP business was assigned to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination in 2014.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Nisar Khuhro parliamentary panel Gun and Country Club

Comments

1000 characters

Gun, Country Club occupying 100 acres area ‘without any legal framework’?

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Alvi expresses his disquiet at election delay

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

AGP Ata Elahi tenders resignation

Read more stories