IK questions the wisdom behind Oct 8 election date

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has pinned all hopes on the Supreme Court of Pakistan after the election commission announced the postponement of the general elections in Punjab.

Imran Khan, while talking to the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday, questioned whether the economic crisis and terrorism would end on October 8. He expressed fear that the situation will be worsened on October 8.

The former premier said that the rulers can do anything if they decided to commit constitutional violations once. He reminded that former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq had announced to conduct elections in 90 days but he remained in power for 11 years.

He said that the Supreme Court is the last hope of all Pakistanis, otherwise, there is no way out of the prevailing crisis. Khan said that PTI leaders and activists are being taken into custody, whereas, 40 terrorism cases are lodged against him. He added that the country will be turned into Banana Republic without the rule of law.

The PTI chief said that police broke into his house when he went to appear before the Islamabad court.