Restaurants, other food outlets allowed to remain open from Iftar to Sehr

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday hearing application of restaurants association allowed the restaurants and food outlets to open from Iftar to Sehr during the fasting month of Ramzan.

Earlier the petitioner’s counsel contended that the court previously modified the business hours for the restaurants and eateries allowing them to operate till 11.00 pm during the whole week.

He said since the fasting month of Ramzan had commenced the restaurants needed to be opened during the Sehr timings.

The court after hearing the counsel at length allowed the request accordingly and permitted the food outlets to open from Iftar to Sehri timings.

The court hearing other matters also directed the Environmental Protection Department to take action against the industrial units discharging poisonous water into rivers and the same was used for harvesting.

The court observed that there were reports that growth of children had been affected due to consuming vegetables harvested with poisonous water and adjourned the hearing till March 31.

