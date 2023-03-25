AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Undefendable decision

Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seems not to care if it is seen to be catering to partisan interests rather than upholding the supreme law of the land, the Constitution of Pakistan, under which following the dissolution of a provincial assembly fresh elections must be called within 90 days.

After the legislatures in the two PTI-ruled provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), were dissolved it would not announce elections schedule shifting that responsibility to the two provincial governors who kept refusing to cooperate on one pretext or another.

It was only when earlier this month, i.e., March 1, the Supreme Court ruled that elections to the two provincial assemblies should be held within the constitutionally stipulated timeframe of 90 days that polls were announced for April 30 in Punjab; and taking advantage of the court’s allowance for deviation by “the barest minimum,” in KP on May 28.

But in a sudden turnabout on late Wednesday evening, the ECP announced putting off the Punjab polls till October 8 when the National Assembly elections are also due.

In so doing it appeared to be conceding to the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) coalition’s demand that all elections should be held on the same date.

Citing the reasons for the delay, the electoral body said that during a meeting with intelligence and security officials it was informed that the Pakistan Army would not be available for polls-related duties because of the security situation, recommending that elections should not be held at the present time. To put it mildly, all this is a lot of guff.

It is for the police rather than the army to provide security at polling stations. As a matter of fact in the past, certain political parties now in government have been raising objections to soldiers conducting elections.

Besides, if safety is of real concern, what is the guarantee the conditions would be any better by October 8? In any event, letting the people choose their representatives to a legislature is the most important constitutional requirement.

Every affiliated organisation of the executive, whether it is the police or the Rangers or the finance ministry, is duty-bound to assist the ECP for holding timely free and fair elections, which is its only job.

Any digression at this point in time will set a bad precedent with implications for the future of the democratic process.

It might be used again and again if and when weak governments trot out such excuses to extend their tenures for indefinite durations. By postponing elections to the Punjab assembly on the say-so of agencies the ECP has damaged its own credibility.

Neither the ECP nor Parliament — unless it makes an amendment — can override the Constitution, which must prevail.

A lot has changed since the days the so-called ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ worked in somewhat similar situation.

The Supreme Court has made it abundantly clear that any digression from the Constitution would be impermissible.

The issue will soon land before it. All eyes now are on this court of last resort, whose decisions and orders are binding on all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court elections SC PDM Pakistan Army PTI ECP Constitution of Pakistan Punjab polls KP polls

Comments

1000 characters

Undefendable decision

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Alvi expresses his disquiet at election delay

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

AGP Ata Elahi tenders resignation

Read more stories