ATC grants bail to PTI leaders, 63 party workers

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amjad Khan Niazi, and 63 other party workers in a case registered against them regarding vandalism at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) during the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbasi granted bail to Niazi and other party workers against surety bonds of Rs50,000. PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, the same court granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader and Senator Azam Khan Swati in the same case. Swati’s Counsel Babar Awan, while arguing before the court said that Swati has been nominated in the case on political grounds.

There is no justification for the inclusion of the terrorism section in the FIR, he said, adding that his client was not present at the scene and therefore, be granted bail.

The court, after hearing arguments, approved bail till April 5 of Swati, against a surety bond of Rs50,000.

