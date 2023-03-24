AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Swiss franc grapples with safe-haven identity crisis after Credit Suisse

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2023 02:07pm
Follow us

LONDON: The Swiss franc hasn’t lived up to its safe-haven reputation during the Credit Suisse collapse, as investors have sought shelter elsewhere, bringing more of a boost to the value of the gold in Switzerland’s bullion vaults than to its currency.

Money managers ditched the Swiss franc at the fastest rate in two years last week in the run-up to the dramatic takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS.

The Swissie, often used as a refuge in times of market stress or volatility, lost 0.9% against the dollar in the week after the Swiss finance department said regulators were closely monitoring the situation at Credit Suisse on March 13.

In that same time, Japan’s yen, which is also seen as a refuge in times of tumult, rose 2.6% against the dollar.

Gold, another traditional safe haven, rose over 5% in the week after March 13 to above $2,000 an ounce, its highest in over a year, while government bonds saw some of their biggest inflows in decades.

“It definitely is to do with developments in the banking sector,” said Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen, FX analyst at Danske Bank, on why the franc wasn’t stronger.

“You still have some of the safe-haven hedging properties in the Swiss franc but it can only take so much when the risk ends up being so concentrated in the Swiss economy and the Swiss financial sector,” Kundby-Nielsen added.

Speculators added over $800 million to their bearish positions on the Swiss franc in the week to March 21, according to data from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, the most in one week since early March 2021.

On Sunday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) orchestrated a $3 billion deal for UBS to buy rival Credit Suisse, backed by a massive guarantee of up to $260 billion, a third of the country’s national output, in state and central bank support.

“If it hadn’t been Credit Suisse, but any other European bank getting into trouble, you would have seen the Swiss franc rising sharply because it would have been the safe haven for European risk,” said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

UBS offers retention packages to Credit Suisse Asia wealth bankers

Research from the SNB in 2016 found that in previous crises, flows into Switzerland and the franc were driven by weaknesses elsewhere.

Futures data shows speculators poured money into bullish bets on the Swissie after the dot-com bubble burst in early 2000, after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, and again in 2008 and 2011-2012, during the euro zone debt crisis and once more during the COVID crisis.

During the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, net inflows were driven by a “substantial retrenchment” into the domestic market by Swiss banks, while in the euro area banking crisis from mid-2011, the SNB found that moves away from the euro and into the franc were driven by foreign banks moving assets from the euro area branches into their Swiss branches.

“The current setup doesn’t argue for either of those things. US bank stresses have been contained in regional banks and euro area banks have so far been relatively unscathed,” said Michael Cahill, senior FX strategist at Goldman Sachs. “The franc is not an ‘all-weather’ safe haven and so far we’ve not had the type of market pressures that would typically lead to franc appreciation,” he said.

Swiss

It’s one thing for the franc to have lost some favour among investors during a Swiss-centric crisis, but quite another to suggest its days as a safe haven are numbered.

For the Swiss franc to lose its status as a safe haven, FX strategists at Barclays say “fundamental changes” in the country’s balance sheet would be required, with the share of Swiss-issued assets in external liabilities required to fall via“large and sustained“ outflows.

“This would lead to an increase in domestic interest rates, thereby increasing the yield Switzerland’s external liabilities pay and further weighing on the country’s yield differential,” Barclays FX strategists, led by Lefteris Farmakis, said. “In such a scenario, the SNB would likely attempt to smooth out the transition by cushioning capital outflows,” Farmakis said.

Barclays said the odds of a “sudden stop” episode are extremely low despite the current banking turmoil, but a more difficult question to answer is whether confidence in the financial system has been eroded to a degree that a “slow burn” episode may have started.

“Fortunately,” Barclays says, “this scenario has limited repercussions for the franc over the foreseeable future.”

Credit Suisse Swiss franc Switzerland's

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss franc grapples with safe-haven identity crisis after Credit Suisse

SBP-held forex reserves increase $280mn, now stand at $4.6bn

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court changes Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant into a bailable one

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Imran ‘flirting’ with US after accusing it of conspiring against him: Khawaja Asif

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigns as Attorney-General

Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Ministry given six weeks to draft fuel relief package

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Read more stories