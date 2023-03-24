AVN 65.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.59%)
BAFL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
DGKC 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.13%)
EPCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.87%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.48%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 73.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.98%)
OGDC 84.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.82%)
PRL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.39%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.41%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.75%)
TPLP 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.51%)
TRG 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.66%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -47.3 (-1.16%)
BR30 14,414 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,952 Decreased By -424.2 (-1.05%)
KSE30 14,744 Decreased By -172.1 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WTA ignoring Ukrainian players request for meeting says Kostyuk

AFP Published 24 Mar, 2023 11:51am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MIAMI GARDENS: Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women’s tennis.

Kostyuk, cheered on by Ukrainian fans sat behind national flags, was beaten by Russian Anastasia Potapova at the Miami Open on Thursday and left the court without shaking the hand of her opponent.

Speaking to reporters after the loss Kostyuk opened up about the frustration she and other Ukrainian players are feeling.

Her compatriot Lesia Tsurenko had said earlier this month that the players had asked for a meeting after she pulled out of Indian Wells ahead of a clash with Belarusian Aryna Sabelenka.

Kostyuk said the request had so far been ignored.

“Yes, we wanted to have the meeting with the board and we didn’t get one. No reply, nothing, just silence,” she told reporters.

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.

“I mean, once we’re in the meeting we can talk about it. Before the meeting I don’t think it’s a good idea to talk about what we want to talk about there,” she said.

Potapova received a formal warning from the WTA after wearing a Spartak Moscow football shirt before a game in Indian Wells and Kostyuk did not appear impressed by that response.

“There are a lot of things that I don’t agree with that WTA is doing, this not going to change anything,” she said.

“I’ll just get more hate online. Whatever I say, I will get a lot of hate. I don’t know. Warning, whatever. You give her a warning…. You can suspend someone, I don’t know. I can’t comment on that really, it’s just funny,” she said.

Tsurenko’s coach Nikita Vlasov has been highly critical of the WTA in comments reported by Ukrainian websites and world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland has called for more to be done.

“I feel more should be done to help Ukrainian players because everything we discuss in tennis is about Belarusian and Russian players,” she said.

On Tuesday Sabalenka said she had faced ‘hate’ in the locker-room and suggested she had been in a row with Vlasov.

Asked about tensions, Kostyuk said she had not been involved in any incidents but said there was an obvious reality.

“I might not say hi to some players, but I never approached anyone, never talked to anyone. Maybe I myself spread hate just by being there,” she said.

“I don’t know what people come up with. Obviously there is tension, we’re not friends, we’re at war at the moment.”

Miami Open Marta Kostyuk

Comments

1000 characters

WTA ignoring Ukrainian players request for meeting says Kostyuk

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Intra-day update: Negative sentiment at PSX amid IMF uncertainty

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Read more stories