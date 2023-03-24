AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI says ECP decision to be challenged in apex court

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone the elections in Punjab till October 8 in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A day earlier, the ECP announced the postponement of upcoming elections in the largest province of the country, citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change of plan.

While addressing at a press conference here on Thursday, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar disclosed that during the party’s meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the party decided to challenge the decision and Barrister Ali Zafar would file a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday (today), demanding to reschedule the polls on the previous date, April 30.

“The ECP has violated the Constitution by postponing the elections. Its decision was in conflict with the Supreme Court’s orders as well,” he added.

“As per the orders of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar high courts, the ECP could not give dates for polls,” he said, questioning under which constitutional provision the Commission had changed the date. Umar further alleged that the Election Commission has fulfilled the ruling coalition’s wish to delay the elections; “the ECP could give a date for election after President Dr Arif Alvi announced it”.

He also disclosed that the PTI would also file a contempt petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for violating Article 6.

“He had refused to follow the Constitution and the superior court’s order to announce a date for elections in KP,” he added.

Talking about the PTI public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said the Lahore High Court has given permission to hold the event on the night of March 25 and would continue till “sehri”, adding that it would be a historic public gathering. “In the meeting, the former prime minister has instructed the PTI senators to participate in the joint sitting of the Parliament to voice the party’s stand on the current political turmoil and raise their voice against the violation of Constitution.

The PTI chief has also asked interested candidates for the upcoming elections to continue with their election campaigns. He was confident that the Supreme Court would strike down the ECP’s decision and the election would be held on the previous date,” he added.

He maintained that they would not allow anyone to violate the Constitution under any circumstances.

On this occasion, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said they were moving the top court against the ECP for breaching the Constitution.

“There was no other option but to hold elections on April 30,” he insisted, adding that the former ruling party’s petition would seek the court’s order for holding elections in the province as per the previous schedule. He also told the media that all bar associations have rejected the ECP’s decision, adding that the PTI would support a lawyers’ movement if it takes place.

For the first time in the county’s history, a civilian government tried to subvert the Constitution, he said, adding that the nation demands that Article 6 should be applied to five members of the electoral watchdog.

Turning his guns towards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, Fawad said the joint sitting of the Parliament convened on Wednesday was aimed at an attack on the Supreme Court and claimed that judges were being blackmailed and pressurised.

He noted that the PTI was expecting an assault on the party during the joint session, but later it became clear that they were not on the agenda; the main target of the Parliament’s session was the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Expressing his solidarity with the apex court and its judges, the PTI senior leader said that millions of people stand with the chief justice of Pakistan and other judges of the apex court.

“It was the duty of the Supreme Court’s judges to save the Constitution,” he added. He also added that the PTI was ready for talks with the opponents on the elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry Supreme Court elections Asad Umar Imran Khan ECP apex court PTI leaders PTI chairman Punjab polls Punjab elections

Comments

1000 characters

PTI says ECP decision to be challenged in apex court

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

Pakistan Day: 135 Pakistanis, foreign nationals given civilian awards

Linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing: FBR issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for CTD

Read more stories