PTI says ECP decision to be challenged in apex court

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone the elections in Punjab till October 8 in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A day earlier, the ECP announced the postponement of upcoming elections in the largest province of the country, citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change of plan.

While addressing at a press conference here on Thursday, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar disclosed that during the party’s meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the party decided to challenge the decision and Barrister Ali Zafar would file a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday (today), demanding to reschedule the polls on the previous date, April 30.

“The ECP has violated the Constitution by postponing the elections. Its decision was in conflict with the Supreme Court’s orders as well,” he added.

“As per the orders of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar high courts, the ECP could not give dates for polls,” he said, questioning under which constitutional provision the Commission had changed the date. Umar further alleged that the Election Commission has fulfilled the ruling coalition’s wish to delay the elections; “the ECP could give a date for election after President Dr Arif Alvi announced it”.

He also disclosed that the PTI would also file a contempt petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for violating Article 6.

“He had refused to follow the Constitution and the superior court’s order to announce a date for elections in KP,” he added.

Talking about the PTI public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said the Lahore High Court has given permission to hold the event on the night of March 25 and would continue till “sehri”, adding that it would be a historic public gathering. “In the meeting, the former prime minister has instructed the PTI senators to participate in the joint sitting of the Parliament to voice the party’s stand on the current political turmoil and raise their voice against the violation of Constitution.

The PTI chief has also asked interested candidates for the upcoming elections to continue with their election campaigns. He was confident that the Supreme Court would strike down the ECP’s decision and the election would be held on the previous date,” he added.

He maintained that they would not allow anyone to violate the Constitution under any circumstances.

On this occasion, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said they were moving the top court against the ECP for breaching the Constitution.

“There was no other option but to hold elections on April 30,” he insisted, adding that the former ruling party’s petition would seek the court’s order for holding elections in the province as per the previous schedule. He also told the media that all bar associations have rejected the ECP’s decision, adding that the PTI would support a lawyers’ movement if it takes place.

For the first time in the county’s history, a civilian government tried to subvert the Constitution, he said, adding that the nation demands that Article 6 should be applied to five members of the electoral watchdog.

Turning his guns towards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, Fawad said the joint sitting of the Parliament convened on Wednesday was aimed at an attack on the Supreme Court and claimed that judges were being blackmailed and pressurised.

He noted that the PTI was expecting an assault on the party during the joint session, but later it became clear that they were not on the agenda; the main target of the Parliament’s session was the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Expressing his solidarity with the apex court and its judges, the PTI senior leader said that millions of people stand with the chief justice of Pakistan and other judges of the apex court.

“It was the duty of the Supreme Court’s judges to save the Constitution,” he added. He also added that the PTI was ready for talks with the opponents on the elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023