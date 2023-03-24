AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing: FBR issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for CTD

Sohail Sarfraz Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 08:50am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a “Red Alerts Check List” for the Counter Terrorism Department for possible linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing.

The FBR has notified the “ Red Alerts Check List” for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for determining whether the smuggling cases are linked with terrorist financing or not.

The FBR has specified 15 questions in the “Red Alerts Check List” for checking the records of the smugglers available with different government departments/foreign jurisdictions.

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

The FBR has communicated the “ Red Alerts Check List” for compliance by the CTD.

According to the FBR’s “ Red Alerts Check List for terrorist financing (TF) linkages, the department has to analyze the following aspects for determining the status of the smuggling cases:

(1); Is the suspect on 4th Schedule of ATA 1997?

(2); Is the suspect a known associate of a proscribed organization/individual?

(3); Does he have indirect association with a proscribed Organization/individual?

(4); Is the suspect a UN Designated Individual?

(5); Is there any suspicion about likely involvement of any of the UN designated entities/individuals or proscribed organizations/individuals?

(6); Is he suspected to have conducted cash / gold smuggling on behalf of or at the direction of a UN designated/ domestically proscribed entity or individual?

(7); Is the suspect/accused found on unilateral sanctions list of countries e,g. US-OFAC, EU, etc.?

(8); Use of cash is not consistent with the individual’s purpose, objective and states activities?

(9); Is there suspicion about the legitimate source of large amounts of cash / gold?

(10); Was he previously reported to have been involved in any smuggling related cash or gold?

(11); Is there any Intelligence / tip off that the currency is being smuggled for an act of terrorism that resulted in apprehension of the suspect?

(12); Is there any specific or prior information shared by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on likely involvement of the individual in TF related aspects?

(13); Is he suspected to be part of any larger cash courier network?

(14); Is there any request with respect to the suspect due to formal mutual legal assistance or informal assistance from local or foreign authorities?

(15); Does the seizure made suspected to be used for financing terrorism?

CTD FBR Terrorist Financing smuggling cases Red Alerts Check List

