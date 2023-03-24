GDC in San Francisco: US CG in Lahore inaugurates first-ever ‘Pakistan Pavilion’

AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:55am
LAHORE: At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) hosted in San Francisco, California, US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole formally inaugurated the first-ever “Pakistan Pavilion,” a trade booth at which more than 35 Pakistani game developers are showcasing their products to the US and international vendors and investors.

As per the details shared by the US Consulate General Lahore, the pavilion, jointly established by a USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), along with corresponding networking meetings will develop partnerships that grow Pakistan’s gaming sector, increase US investment in Pakistan, and further cement the California-Punjab Sister Province/State initiative signed in January.

Consul General Makaneole also formally launched the Green Gaming Challenge Awards, which would support game developing firms registered in Pakistan with up to US 100,000 dollars to develop games that create awareness about climate change and highlight ways to mitigate climate-related challenges. The IT gaming sector of Pakistan was growing quickly, and this investment, through a USAID IPA, would increase IT exports from Pakistan and cultivate investment opportunities for international investors in Pakistani mobile gaming firms.

Commenting on this, Consul General Makaneole said: “Using games to educate the public about climate change was a great way to address this global concern. Our aim was to encourage development of games that foster awareness about climate change and highlight steps individuals can take to tackle this global challenge. We are proud of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework, a partnership which jointly addresses the climate crisis and improves access to renewable energy.”

Addressing the participants via a video message, California State Representative Chris Holden said: “I am delighted that the Green Gaming Challenge Awards were an opportunity to put into action the principles of the California-Punjab Sister State Agreement.

We have an opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and enhance trade and investment in the technology sector.”

