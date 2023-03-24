Court rejects remand plea of police in Hassaan Niazi case

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, turned down a police plea seeking an extension in physical remand of Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi the nephew and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and sent him to jail in a case registered against him for misbehaving with police and resisting the force at a security picket.

The duty magistrate, Mureed Abbas, while announcing its reserved judgment rejected the police request for an extension in the physical remand of Niazi and sent him to jail on judicial remand. Police had taken Niazi into custody outside Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) after he had obtained bail in another case from Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Earlier, police produced Niazi before the court after the expiry of his two days of physical remand. At the start of the hearing, investigation officer (IO) of the case requested the court to extend the physical remand of Niazi for another five days in order to conduct a further investigation and recover the pistol.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023