JIT to probe attacks on FJC, IHC and LEAs: minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanullah on Thursday said that the government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), Islamabad High Court (IHC) and law enforcement agencies by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters during the appearance of PTI chairman Imran Khan before the court in Toshakhana case.

Taking to the media he said that the Additional Inspector General of Punjab police will head the JIT. The members of JIT is consists of a representative of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad police. The JIT will file its report within 14 days before the court, he said.

He said that the city police had registered a case on March 1, against Imran Khan, party leaders, and workers under terrorism charges for vandalism at FJC and IHC during the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in courts.

The first information report (FIR), is registered under 7 ATA and other sections. The PTI workers during the appearance of Khan forcefully entered the FJC, attacked police, and damage public property, he said.

The minister said that on March 18 the PTI chief again came to the capital for an appearance before the court along with workers equipped with arms, stones as well as equipment.

The PTI workers have attacked police deployed for the security of the PTI chief and courts and pelted stones at police, he said, adding that workers tried to enter JFC again but police succeeded to prevent their entry to FJC.

The PTI workers along with attacking cops set ablaze police vehicles and destroyed property. In this regard city police registered two different FIR one at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and another at Golra police station under 7 ATA and other sections.

He said that the JIT will gather facts about the attack on the FJC and IHC. Legal action would be taken against the culprits and people involved in inciting the public for attacks the court, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023