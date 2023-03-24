AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Resurgence of Covid-19

Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Health officials said on Thursday that 129 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the previous 24 hours.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), some 4,334 tests were conducted in different cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore, that showed an overall positivity ratio of 2.98 percent, with Lahore posting the highest rate at 8.22 percent, followed by Islamabad with 4.20 percent and Rawalpindi with 1.33 percent. And that at least 14 of the infected persons were in a critical condition.

No one has died from Covid-19 so far. There is no mention whether such tests were carried out in other parts of the county, and if not why not?

Also not known is the source of these infections or the identity of the coronavirus strain causing infections. Presumably, it is a new form of the virus which is said to be not as virulent as its previous variants, but is highly contagious.

In any event, the government should be taking necessary measures to check its spread. But it appears to be blasé about this emerging threat to public health.

The Federal Minister for Health Services, Qadir Patel, came out on Thursday to state that the surveillance system at all ports of entry was in place, and that there would be rapid testing and screening of all passengers at airports.

He also claimed that the situation was under control, telling the people not to pay heed to rumours. For its part, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which during the previous three waves of the deadly disease had done a commendable job of organising a countrywide vaccination drive, has sufficed to suggest wearing of face masks in crowded and tightly enclosed places, including healthcare facilities.

Sceptics are not to blame if they see this rather casual official attitude towards the resurgence of Covid-19 as just another ruse to defer elections for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies scheduled for October 8 and May 28, respectively.

The minister seemed to reinforce that view when he declared that the situation was under control and asked the people not to pay any attention to ‘rumours’. The statistics put out by the NHC show it is a clear and present threat.

The government ought to act quickly to control infections before they proliferate all over the country. To that end, it should immediately start a public awareness campaign and also reactivate the vaccination centres.

Let the health experts explain if there is no need for vaccinations, and facemasks are enough to provide protection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC coronavirus infections National Institute of Health NIH Covid COVID cases Covid-19

Comments

1000 characters

Resurgence of Covid-19

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

Pakistan Day: 135 Pakistanis, foreign nationals given civilian awards

Linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing: FBR issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for CTD

Read more stories