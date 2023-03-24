46,000 people in Sindh to be given Zakat cards soon: CM’s aide

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Zakat Fayyaz Ali Butt has said that Zakat cards will be distributed through the Sindh Bank among 46,000 beneficiaries across the province by the 10th of Ramazan.

In order to maintain transparency in this regard, the process of verification of Zakat beneficiaries through a biometric system has been completed, he said. He was presiding over a meeting in his Sindh Secretariat office on Thursday.

Chairman of Sindh Zakat Council Niaz Ali Jessar, Secretary for Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Munawar Ali Mahesar, Member of the council Ashfaq Ali Isran, Asad Ali Shah, and Imran Samad from the Sindh Bank also attended the meeting.

Fayyaz Ali Butt said that in the first phase of the initiative, 46,000 deserving people will be given Zakat cards through the Sindh Bank.

