First Bachat Expo to be held from 31st

KARACHI: First Bachat Expo will be held at Expo Centre Karachi from 31st March to 2nd April 2023 to provide goods at discounted rates to the masses during the Ramazan Mubarak.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori hosted an interactive session in collaboration with Badar Expo Solutions at Governor House to brief top brands of Pakistan on Bachat Expo 2023 to be held during Ramazan.

Tessori presides over a session to discuss the affect of inflation on the people, especially on the lower and middle class and introduced Bachat Expo 2023 as its ultimate solution. The meeting was attended by top government officials, business leaders, representatives from FMCGs including various brands across the country and media houses.

The meeting aimed to provide an overview of the Bachat Expo and to encourage brands to participate in the event. The Expo will be a platform for people to shop on a budget with 30 percent to 50 percent discounts on all items.

A presentation was also presented by Badar Expo Solutions to discuss and share the execution of the mega expo in Ramadan.

The Bachat Expo will be held at Expo Centre Karachi from 8th Ramazan – 10th Ramazan (31st March 2023 – 2nd April 2023) and is expected to attract a large number of visitors. The event will feature a variety of stalls showcasing a wide range of products and services at budget-friendly prices.

Governor Sindh expressed his commitment to ensuring that the Expo will be a success and encouraged all brands to participate in the event to pay back to the community.

Bachat Expo 2023 will be organized by Badar Expo Solutions in collaboration with Governor of Sindh, Karachi Municipal Committee (KMC) and JDC Foundation Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023