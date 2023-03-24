Bhatti remanded to FIA’s custody for three days

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Wednesday remanded Muhammad Khan Bhatti, principal secretary to former chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, in three-day physical custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while a special court released him on post-arrest bail in a case by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The magistrate granted three-day physical remand of the suspect to the FIA with a direction to produce him again on March 25. The FIA produced Bhatti before the magistrate seeking his physical remand for the investigation and collection of evidence in a case of money laundering.

After going through the record presented by the prosecution, Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk observed that sufficient incriminating material in the shape of amount recovered from the suspect and other allegations were available on the file of the case.

Earlier, a special court for anti-corruption allowed bail to Bhatti subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs 5 million. The ACE accused Bhatti of taking bribes for making transfers and postings of the government officials and for issuing funds for the development projects.

