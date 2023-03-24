AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

S&P Global expands campus recruitment initiative

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: The S&P Global is committed to fostering strong relationships with academic institutions to equip and empower students, enabling them to get prepared for corporate life.

As part of the commitment, the company is expanding its reach beyond the twin cities and participating in career fairs in other cities, including Lahore. Notably, the S&P Global has taken part in several career-related events, including those of NUST, Islamabad, Comsats University, Islamabad, TMUC, Islamabad, LUMS, Lahore, and the ACCA Virtual Career Fair.

Initiated in February 2023, the recruitment drive will feature a virtual career fair where students may interact with recruiters and learn more about the company’s culture, values and career opportunities. The career fair will also enable students to gain insights into the industry and network with professionals.

To evaluate candidates’ soft skills, the drive will include team-building activities and group discussions. These activities will help students understand the importance of soft skills, such as communication, leadership, and problem-solving, and showcase how these skills are vital for the recruitment process.

The company is also collaborating with academic partners to organise thought leadership sessions, career talk series, and mock interview sessions.

These initiatives will provide students with the opportunity to learn from the S&P Global’s corporate leaders and benefit from their experiences and anecdotes. Moreover, these activities aim to enhance students’ skills and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the corporate world.

The company understands the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry. The campus recruitment initiative presents a good opportunity to identify and recruit talented and diverse candidates.

By leveraging technology, on-ground mentorship, and industry-academia partnerships, this initiative will not only benefit the students but will also contribute to the growth and development of the indigenous workforce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

S&P Global ACCA TMUC

Comments

1000 characters

S&P Global expands campus recruitment initiative

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

Pakistan Day: 135 Pakistanis, foreign nationals given civilian awards

Linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing: FBR issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for CTD

Read more stories