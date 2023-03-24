S&P Global expands campus recruitment initiative

KARACHI: The S&P Global is committed to fostering strong relationships with academic institutions to equip and empower students, enabling them to get prepared for corporate life.

As part of the commitment, the company is expanding its reach beyond the twin cities and participating in career fairs in other cities, including Lahore. Notably, the S&P Global has taken part in several career-related events, including those of NUST, Islamabad, Comsats University, Islamabad, TMUC, Islamabad, LUMS, Lahore, and the ACCA Virtual Career Fair.

Initiated in February 2023, the recruitment drive will feature a virtual career fair where students may interact with recruiters and learn more about the company’s culture, values and career opportunities. The career fair will also enable students to gain insights into the industry and network with professionals.

To evaluate candidates’ soft skills, the drive will include team-building activities and group discussions. These activities will help students understand the importance of soft skills, such as communication, leadership, and problem-solving, and showcase how these skills are vital for the recruitment process.

The company is also collaborating with academic partners to organise thought leadership sessions, career talk series, and mock interview sessions.

These initiatives will provide students with the opportunity to learn from the S&P Global’s corporate leaders and benefit from their experiences and anecdotes. Moreover, these activities aim to enhance students’ skills and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the corporate world.

The company understands the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry. The campus recruitment initiative presents a good opportunity to identify and recruit talented and diverse candidates.

By leveraging technology, on-ground mentorship, and industry-academia partnerships, this initiative will not only benefit the students but will also contribute to the growth and development of the indigenous workforce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023