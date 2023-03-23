AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine claims Russian forces left Kherson region town

AFP Published March 23, 2023
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine's defence ministry said Thursday that Russian troops had withdrawn from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, despite no reports of a surge in fighting there.

"As of March 22, 2023, all units of the occupying army that were stationed in the settlement of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region left the town," said a defence ministry statement.

It added that the Russians had looted valuable belongings from residents prior to their pullout.

AFP was unable to verify the various claims put forward by the defence ministry and it did not say Ukrainian soldiers had entered the settlement.

Most of the Kherson region fell to Russian forces early in the invasion launched last February but Kyiv's army wrested back control of the regional capital last November.

Russian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east

Prior to their takeover, Russian troops had carried out a strategic withdrawal to the east bank of the Dnipro river that splits the region.

Russian-installed authorities in the southern Kherson region said last November that administrative officials had quit Nova Kakhovka.

The city lies near the huge Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, captured by Russia at the start of the invasion as a strategic facility that supplies Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Ukraine last year accused Russian troops of planning to blow it up to trigger a devastating flood.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier Thursday he was in the region visiting civilians in areas recaptured by Ukrainian forces and meeting with officials to discuss de-mining and reconstruction.

Russian troops RUssia Ukraine war Kherson Ukraine's defence ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine claims Russian forces left Kherson region town

Pakistan Day: Let us awaken spirit of service to nation, says PM

President Alvi confers civil awards upon Pakistani, foreign nationals

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab elections in best interest of Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Govt constitutes high-powered JIT to probe 'attack' on Judicial Complex

Mild earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Punjab

US working to get dozens of Americans from Afghanistan: Blinken

Bank of England hikes rate despite banking turmoil

Oil down after Fed comments, U.S. crude stock build

Global bank watchdog vows to ‘learn lessons’ after turmoil

India’s Rahul Gandhi found guilty of defamation over Modi remark

Read more stories