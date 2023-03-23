Govt constitutes high-powered JIT to probe 'attack' on Judicial Complex

The government on Thursday announced to set up a high-powered Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the "attack" on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in Islamabad by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, Aaj News reported.

The Islamabad police had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police officers, destroying property, setting vehicles on fire, and causing chaos in and outside the FJC.

On the other hand, PTI claims that the Islamabad police initiated the stone pelting and severe shelling as soon as Imran Khan’s convoy arrived before the main gate of the judicial complex to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

The clashes continued for hours forcing the judge to take Imran’s attendance through a court official as the PTI chief was present at the FJC’s gate but could not attend court proceedings.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the JIT will complete its investigation within 14 days.

“Imran deliberately created an environment so that the court would be unable to hold its proceedings,” said the minister.

He added that an “armed mob” entered the judicial complex on Saturday by force to create chaos.

“They attacked courtrooms, destroyed CCTV cameras, and hurled abuses against police officials,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a six-member JIT was formed to investigate 10 cases registered against PTI workers for allegedly attacking police and creating a law and order situation outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore while resisting compliance of court orders by the Punjab government last week.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, nine cases have been registered at the Race Course police station and one at the Civil Lines police station against the PTI workers.

SSP Imran Kishwar has been appointed convener of the team, whereas SP Aftab Phulawan will also be included as a squad member.