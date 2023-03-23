AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
World

Australian court upholds judgement on Japan’s Mazda in consumer rights case

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2023 10:32am
Australia’s competition regulator said on Thursday a court upheld a judgement that Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp misled some consumers about their rights but did not engage in “unconscionable conduct”.

Australia’s Full Federal Court dismissed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) appeal against a 2021 judgement that Mazda did not engage in “unconscionable conduct” with nine customers.

However, the court upheld the judgement that stated Mazda made 49 false representations to nine consumers about their rights related to replacements and refunds on faulty vehicles.

The ACCC had alleged that Mazda pressured consumers to accept offers below what they were entitled to, after repeated failed repairs. It even cited an incident where the company offered a replacement vehicle only at a significant cost to the customer.

“We appealed this case because we believe that it is not acceptable business practice for businesses to give consumers the ‘run around’,” said ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver.

Mazda to appoint former North America head Moro as next CEO

Mazda’s local unit said it was “disappointed” the court upheld that it engaged in misleading conduct, but added it was pleased with the judgement that it did not engage in unconscionable conduct.

