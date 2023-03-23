Vandalism at FJC: IHC asks IGP, admin to submit report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the district administration to submit a report of vandalism carried out by the political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week at the Federal Judicial Complex.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the contempt petition filed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar against PTI Chairman Imran Khan following the “destruction caused by his party’s workers” when he reached there to attend the hearing of Toshakhana case. The AC filed the petition through his counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi advocate.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the IG Islamabad police and the district administration seeking the report of the incident. The bench also issued directions to club the contempt petition with that of the case related to the missing court file bearing Khan’s signature, which the Superintendent of Police Sami Malik lost amid clashes between the police and the PTI workers at the judicial complex on that day.

