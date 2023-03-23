AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Pakistan

SNGPL says will ensure proper gas supply at Sehr, Iftar

Published 23 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in a notification issued here on Wednesday directed all the regional heads to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic and commercial consumers during Sehr and Iftar timings in the holy month of Ramazan.

The company management observes that with the onset of the holy month of Ramazan gas demand in the domestic and commercial sectors is expected to rise during Sehr and Iftar timings; therefore, all the regional heads have been directed to ensure optimum gas supply during Sehr timing from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and Iftar timings from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It advised all the general managers to depute dedicated teams for effective pressure profiling round the clock to adjust downstream pressures at each SMS and TBS according to load requirements, besides monitoring the activities personally and in close liaison with the transmission department regarding pressure settings of SMSs in each region.

