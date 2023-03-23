AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Minister announces construction of two flyovers in SITE area

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has announced construction of flyovers at Siemens and Ghani roundabouts in SITE area, Karachi, to resolve traffic problems of the area.

The schemes of the two flyovers have already been approved. Members of SITE Association of Industry shall also be taken on-board while executing the project and a notification of coordination committee will be issued soon.

He stated this while addressing the members of the Association of Industry.

He further said that under the Sindh government funding, the work on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of various roads and nullahs, are in progress in SITE area, some of which, have already completed. He said that economic progress is not possible without the cooperation of industrialists.

The Sindh government is taking all-out steps for the uplift of infrastructure in industrial zones. Additionally, work on water supply project is also underway at the Sindh government level. Secretary Industries Abdul Rasheed Solangi informed the members that on the matter of trade license and fire station staff, instructions have been issued by the minister to resolve the matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh said that SITE Limited is the administrative authority of the area but due to lack of funds and machinery, have failed to deliver.

He drew attention of the minister towards recycled water project of HUBCO for SITE area industries which is pending since long.

Former president Jawed Bilwani highlighted the matter of shortage of Boiler Inspectors and said that only one person is looking after this matter against total strength of five.

Former chairman Younus Bashir said that Trade License and Professional Tax are not applicable on industries and demanded to provide required machinery to SITE Limited as well as water to SITE industries as per quota.

President KCCI Muhammad Tariq Yousuf, SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani, VP Muhammad Hussain Moosani, former president Abdul Hadi, members of executive committee and general members were also present in the meeting.

