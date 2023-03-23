AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

295 start-ups incubated since inception: NIC Islamabad helped attract over Rs7bn in investment

Tahir Amin Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 06:22pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Centre (NIC) Islamabad, a collaboration between Jazz and Ignite, has incubated 295 start-ups in 12 cohorts since its inception, helping attract over Rs7 billion in investment and generating over Rs5.6 billion in sales revenues for Pakistani start-ups.

These start-ups have also contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth by creating over 20,000 jobs.

During an interactive session on Wednesday, Aamer Ejaz, Jazz’s Chief Digital Officer; Asim Shahryar, Ignite’s CEO and Parvez Abbasi, Program Director NIC discussed the impact of the NIC in promoting entrepreneurship, nurturing innovation, and strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the country.

The NIC also provides entrepreneurs with a platform to connect with hundreds of mentors, angel investors, and venture capital funds to develop meaningful solutions to address some of the most pressing socioeconomic challenges. Speaking on this occasion, Aamer Ejaz said, “As Pakistan’s leading digital operator, Jazz is committed to accelerating the local start-up ecosystem and driving innovation in the country. It is heartening to witness the growth these start-ups are bringing, and we look forward to nurturing more start-ups and contributing to economic growth and development.” He added, “I am confident that our partnership with Ignite will continue to inspire, enable, engage and facilitate start-ups ecosystem and promote entrepreneurship in the country.”

Sharing his views, Asim Shahryar, CEO Ignite, talked about the government’s vision to transform Pakistan into a digital and innovation hub to accelerate the country’s socioeconomic growth. He was of the view that the government is committed to uplift entrepreneurial skills and exposure of the youth, helping them realize their full potential. Starting with NIC Islamabad in 2016-17, Ignite has opened seven other NICs across Pakistan in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

These NICs have incubated more than 1,200 startups over the last 4-5 years, which have raised investment of more than Rs 21 billion so far. He said, “Currently, we are working on opening a first-of-its-kind accelerator program and establishing Centres of Excellence for Gaming and Animation in Karachi and Lahore.”

It is pertinent to note that NIC Islamabad also houses Jazz xlr8, Pakistan’s premier accelerator program, helping start-ups enrolled in the programme to scale and grow. Through Jazz Xlr8, 31 start-ups have been incubated, and 11 start-ups also got the opportunity to showcase their ideas and products at 4YFN Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Around 24 percent of NIC Islamabad’s start-up founders are female and a flagship programme, called Foundher, has been launched to facilitate them further. For female founders and staff, a day-care centre has also been established where they can leave their children while they work. The centre has won awards for its wheelchair-friendliness making it an ideal, stress-free environment to work in. It also has a state-of-the-art eye tracking usability lab called the Jazz Xperience Hub which is one of the only two such commercial facilities available in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Jazz National Incubation Centre NIC Ignite

Comments

1000 characters

295 start-ups incubated since inception: NIC Islamabad helped attract over Rs7bn in investment

President Alvi confers civil awards upon Pakistani, foreign nationals

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab elections in best interest of Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mild earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Punjab

Bank of England hikes rate despite banking turmoil

Oil down after Fed comments, U.S. crude stock build

Global bank watchdog vows to ‘learn lessons’ after turmoil

India’s Rahul Gandhi found guilty of defamation over Modi remark

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet to pave way to re-open embassies

2 power plants inaugurated by PM: Coal brightens the prospects of Thar desert

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

Read more stories