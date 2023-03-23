‘Ramazan brings health, spiritual benefits’

LAHORE: While the holy month of Ramazan is all set to start, fasting not only brings mental and spiritual satisfaction, with surge in brain cells, it also help increase the brain performance.

General Cadre Doctors Association Punjab President and Public Health Consultant Dr Masood Shaikh, while addressing a workshop at a local hospital, said that during Ramadan, tension and psychological stress also reduced. About 61.7% of Muslims live in the Asia-pacific region, which faces epidemics of diabetes and obesity. Sick and pregnant women must consult and follow their physician’s advice before starting the fast, otherwise, they may be at increased risk of hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia and cardiovascular and renal complications, he opined.

Dr Masood Sheikh said that smoking and consumption of sugary food items are reduced in Ramazan, thus, addiction to these products is also reduced. Through fasting, obesity is reduced, and heart attacks and strokes are reduced due to the reduction of cholesterol in the body, he said. By fasting continuously during Ramazan, the appetite decreases and the size of the stomach also decrease, due to which the appetite remains low even after Ramadan and obesity decrease, he said.

During this holy month, the toxins in the body fat leave the body and it has a positive effect on health. During this month, such changes occur in the body, and the body gets more energy even with less food, and this process continues even after Ramadan, he added.

Talking about the benefits of dates, Dr Masood Sheikh said that eating three dates after breaking the fast in Ramadan is very useful. These dates are among the best foods that contain some of the most essential fiber that aids in digestion. Dates contain potassium, magnesium and B-vitamins, and dates are one of the healthiest fruits. To reap the best benefits from Ramazan, it is important to start preparing for Ramazan in advance, he added.

Other speakers including Dr Muhammad Shahbaz and Dr Adnan said those who take the medicine three times a day should adjust taking medicine twice a day in consultation with their physicians. Those who are addicted to smoking or using caffeine by any means should reduce their consumption to two times a day, he added.

Assistant Professor Gynecology King Edward Medical University Dr Alia said that people who have recurrent bladder inflammation should get a urine test done before Ramazan and if necessary get a urine culture. She advised the pregnant women and lactating mothers to check their blood pressure and sugar levels before breaking the fast and if it is normal then fast, otherwise in Islam such women can fulfill this obligation by fasting later. If normal food is used in Sehar and Iftar, it can reduce weight in obese people and especially in women, hormonal problems can also reduce thus offering disease reduction in PCO in women, she added.

