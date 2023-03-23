Gill’s exemption application in sedition case approved

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill’s exemption application in a sedition case filed against him and others and deferred his and other accused indictment till April 1.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the case approved Gill’s exemption application and adjourned the hearing of the case till April 1.

The court directed the accused to ensure their presence during the next hearing for framing charges against them.

At the start of the hearing, Gill’s lawyer filed an application before the court seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance before the court.

He informed the court that his client is unable to appear before the court as he is filing his nomination paper for election in Faisalabad.

He requested the court to grant his client exemption from personal appearance before it.

The prosecutor, while objecting to Gill’s application, requested the court to reject Gill’s exemption application.

The court, after hearing arguments, approved Gill’s application and adjourned the case till April 1.

