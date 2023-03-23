AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Google Career Certificates programme: PITB signs MoU with Tech Valley to give 5,000 scholarships

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) here on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Valley to distribute 5,000 scholarships for the Google Career Certificates programme.

PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, Google for Education Special Projects APAC Tim Paolini, PB Tech Head of Education Stan Fosenbauer, Tech Valley Pakistan CEO Umar Farooq, Chief Strategy Officer Adnan Iftekhar, Senior Outreach & Coordination Manager Madiha Mongol, PITB Joint Director (JD) Ahmed Islam and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

As per the MoU, six-month training would be provided in the fields of IT support, project management, advanced data analytics, IT automation, UX design, advanced business intelligence, data analysis, digital marketing and ecommerce and cyber security. The training would be given free of cost to the beneficiaries of the scholarship.

In this regard, Faisal Yousaf remarked that PITB will shortlist and would provide a list of eligible organisations in the Punjab province and assist Tech Valley in reaching out to these organisations.

“Moreover, PITB will promote scholarships for eligible organizations in the province,” he added.

Tech Valley Pakistan CEO Umar Farooq stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Punjab IT Board to offer these scholarships to learners who are passionate about launching a career in high-growth fields.”

“At Tech Valley, we are committed to empowering individuals and communities through digital education and skill development, and this partnership is an excellent opportunity to extend our commitment to Punjab,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Google Career Certificates programme is a flexible, self-paced online training programme that can prepare learners for careers in various high-growth fields.

The programme includes specialised training, assessments, mentorship sessions, and hands-on practical experience. Additionally, the programme is taught and developed by Google employees with decades of experience in these fields.

Meanwhile, scholarships for the Google Career Certificates programme would be distributed on a rolling basis.

The priority for these scholarships will be given to applicants remote areas. Learners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure that they have the opportunity to take advantage of this valuable training.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou PITB Umar Farooq Google Career Certificates programme Sajid Latif

Comments

1000 characters

Google Career Certificates programme: PITB signs MoU with Tech Valley to give 5,000 scholarships

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

RLNG power plants owned by NPPMCL: BoI engaging ADQ and IHC to ascertain their interest

CJP says audio-video leaks bereft of authenticity

ECP postpones Punjab elections to Oct 8

Two IGs, ‘handlers’ plan to ‘kill me like Murtaza Bhutto’: IK

Financing fuel subsidy: Rich to pay Rs100 more per litre: govt

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

SC says 50pc of deemed IT to be paid till adjudication of pending appeal

Reconstitution of NEC approved

Parliament’s attention drawn to ‘existence’ of ‘armed groups’

Read more stories