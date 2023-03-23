Google Career Certificates programme: PITB signs MoU with Tech Valley to give 5,000 scholarships

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) here on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Valley to distribute 5,000 scholarships for the Google Career Certificates programme.

PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, Google for Education Special Projects APAC Tim Paolini, PB Tech Head of Education Stan Fosenbauer, Tech Valley Pakistan CEO Umar Farooq, Chief Strategy Officer Adnan Iftekhar, Senior Outreach & Coordination Manager Madiha Mongol, PITB Joint Director (JD) Ahmed Islam and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

As per the MoU, six-month training would be provided in the fields of IT support, project management, advanced data analytics, IT automation, UX design, advanced business intelligence, data analysis, digital marketing and ecommerce and cyber security. The training would be given free of cost to the beneficiaries of the scholarship.

In this regard, Faisal Yousaf remarked that PITB will shortlist and would provide a list of eligible organisations in the Punjab province and assist Tech Valley in reaching out to these organisations.

“Moreover, PITB will promote scholarships for eligible organizations in the province,” he added.

Tech Valley Pakistan CEO Umar Farooq stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Punjab IT Board to offer these scholarships to learners who are passionate about launching a career in high-growth fields.”

“At Tech Valley, we are committed to empowering individuals and communities through digital education and skill development, and this partnership is an excellent opportunity to extend our commitment to Punjab,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Google Career Certificates programme is a flexible, self-paced online training programme that can prepare learners for careers in various high-growth fields.

The programme includes specialised training, assessments, mentorship sessions, and hands-on practical experience. Additionally, the programme is taught and developed by Google employees with decades of experience in these fields.

Meanwhile, scholarships for the Google Career Certificates programme would be distributed on a rolling basis.

The priority for these scholarships will be given to applicants remote areas. Learners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure that they have the opportunity to take advantage of this valuable training.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023