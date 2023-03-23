PVMA to provide Rs10/kg concession on cooking oil, ghee in Ramazan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) has agreed to provide a concession of Rs 10 per kg on cooking oil and ghee supplied in Model Bazaars during the sacred month of Ramazan to facilitate the faithful.

A delegation of the Association agreed to proposal of bringing down the prices during a meeting with Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta on Wednesday.

The ghee and oil manufacturers also vowed to ensure stable supply of ghee and oil during the month of Ramazan.

The delegation of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association was led by MuneebMonnoo VC PVMA.

Monnoo while talking to Business Recorder said they were ready to supply as much oil or ghee as needed in any part of the province.

He said that price reduction of Rs. 10 per kilograms will be specific to supplies in the model bazaars. He said the administration of any district would convey the requirement of edible oil to the Association and they would be linked up to the specific brands being sold in that specific district.

He said Rs 10 per kg discount would be on the rate applied to the prevailing market rate of that day.

Meanwhile, Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Ms. Aisha Hameed and other officials dwelled upon provision of uninterrupted supply of ghee/oil at a discounted price in model bazaars across the province during Ramazan.

The secretary industries urged the association to support the government for the provision of relief to the general public during Ramazan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023