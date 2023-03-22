AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ICC rejects ‘threats’ after Putin arrest warrant

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2023 09:47pm
Follow us

THE HAGUE: The legislative body of the International Criminal Court said Wednesday it regretted “threats” against the tribunal over its war crimes arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev reportedly talked about targeting The Hague with a hypersonic missile as a reprisal for the Putin warrant, according to Dutch media.

Moscow on Monday said it had opened a criminal investigation into ICC prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges over the “unlawful” decision to seek Putin’s arrest over the Ukraine war.

Russia to modernise Moscow’s air defence systems

The presidency of the Assembly of States Parties, which groups the ICC’s 123 member countries, said there had been “threats against the International Criminal Court as well as measures announced against its prosecutor and judges”.

“The presidency of the assembly regrets these attempts to hinder international efforts to ensure accountability for acts that are prohibited under general international law,” it said in a statement.

The assembly also “reaffirms its unwavering support for the International Criminal Court”, it said.

The ICC on Friday announced an arrest warrant for Putin for allegedly unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children, a war crime.

Khan told AFP the numbers of alleged deportations “run into the thousands”.

The ICC said it had also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.

Moscow dismissed the orders as “void”.

More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 24, 2022 invasion, according to Kyiv, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russian invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

ICC rejects ‘threats’ after Putin arrest warrant

Imran claims govt planning another operation at Zaman Park using 'special squad'

Government should make Toshakhana records from 1990 to 2001 public: LHC

At least 10 dead, 62 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to IMF programme uncertainty

Only 50% of deemed income tax be paid at the moment: SC grants interim order

Blinken says China has not ‘crossed line’ on lethal aid to Russia

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Electricity generation dips 4% in February as economic slowdown continues

Read more stories