Sindh Bank clinch 19th Governor Cup 2023

The finals of the 19th Governor Cup 2023 Inter Bank Regional Cricket Tournament of Karachi Region was held at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sports Complex on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The final was played between Sindh Bank and the SBP.

Sindh Bank prevailed over SBP by 5 wickets, scoring 165 runs in a keenly contested game.

The 19th Governor Cup 2023 Inter Bank Regional Cricket Tournament of Karachi Region was organised by SBP where 16 teams played in the tournament in pools of 4 comprising 4 teams in each pool.

Sindh Bank played and won all the 3 league matches and qualified for the quarter-finals and beat HBL by 7 wickets. Sindh Bank beat Bank Al Habib by five wickets in the semi- finals and then qualified for the finals.

A prize distribution ceremony was held at the SBP Sports Complex, on March 19, 2023, where the Chief Guest of the ceremony Syed Samar Husnain, Executive Director SBP, Development Finance Group, presented the winning team with the trophy.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Bank President & CEO Imran Samad and the Head of HR Baqir Hussain. Samad thanked the SBP for organiszing the cricket tournament and praised all the teams who played in the tournament.

Test cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed was the Guest of Honour at the ceremony among the other executives of SBP and CEO’s of commercial banks and senior management of SBP including Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Managing Director- Banking Services Corporation, Qasim Nawaz, Executive Director HR, and Sajid Ali Shah, Chief Manager, Banking Services Corporation, Karachi.