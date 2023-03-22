AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian navy ‘repelled’ drone attack on Crimea port

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2023 05:28pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The Russian navy “repelled” a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea early Wednesday, officials said.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said two women, who shot down two of the three drones, will be awarded and given cash bonuses.

The peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, is home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine.

Russia to modernise Moscow’s air defence systems

The attack came after President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Sevastopol over the weekend.

Shoigu said three drones attempted to target Russia’s infrastructure in Crimea but were destroyed.

The Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that military personnel had shot at the drones with “small arms” and that “air defence was also working”.

Razvozhayev said there were no casualties and claimed no ships had been damaged but added that the explosions blew out windows in several buildings.

Razvozhayev downplayed the attack, saying the navy “confidently and calmly” repelled it.

He urged calm, saying the “situation was under control”.

He also dismissed reports that people were leaving Crimea, saying it was a “lie” spread by Kyiv.

“Information is spreading about evacuations from the peninsula by ferry crossings and other such nonsense,” he said.

A day earlier Kyiv said Russian missiles were destroyed in a blast in Crimea but denied responsibility for the incident.

In October, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was hit by a major drone attack that the Kremlin blamed on Ukraine.

Russia Russian invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Russian navy ‘repelled’ drone attack on Crimea port

At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Imran claims govt planning another operation at Zaman Park using 'special squad'

Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to IMF programme uncertainty

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Electricity generation dips 4% in February as economic slowdown continues

Import restrictions: Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for 6 weeks

US Fed mulls more rate hikes amid banking uncertainty

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Read more stories