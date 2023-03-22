AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Copper rises for fifth day as markets brace for Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 04:56pm
LONDON: Copper prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday as dwindling exchange inventories raised the threat of tight supply, but investors were cautious ahead of an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was 1.2% higher at $8,859.50 a tonne at 1117 GMT and up from a 10-week low of $8,442 last week.

But the metal used in electrical wiring remains locked in a downward trend since prices hit $9,550.50 in January. It is far below last year’s record high of $10,845.

Demand in top consumer China has recovered more slowly than expected and banking sector turmoil has damaged the outlook for economic growth.

“Price action today will likely be largely dictated by the outcome of the FOMC (Fed) meeting,” said analysts at ING.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 0.25% but investors will be looking to see how banking instability has affected the central bank’s plans.

Copper jumps on demand pick-up and softer dollar

Global stock markets were cautiously higher, while the dollar fell to a five-week low, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

“Copper is holding up very well,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Swedish banking group SEB.

Rising demand and the difficulty of increasing supply should keep the market tight, he said, predicting prices would average $9,000 a tonne this year and $11,000 a tonne in 2024.

In the LME’s warehouse system, on-warrant copper inventories have fallen to 38,375 tonnes from around 77,000 tonnes at the start of the year.

Quickly delivered cash copper has flipped to a small premium versus the three-month contract on the LME, pointing to tighter supply.

Copper stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange and COMEX exchange warehouses are also falling.

LME aluminium was up 0.9% at $2,286.50 a tonne, zinc rose 0.3% to $2,873, nickel gained 1.1% to $22,760, lead added 0.6% to $2,107.50 and tin was up 0.4% at $23,130.

