AVN 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
DGKC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.98%)
EPCL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.1%)
HUBC 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.92%)
KAPCO 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.42%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.76%)
NETSOL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.67%)
OGDC 86.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.28%)
PAEL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.03%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.51%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
TPLP 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
TRG 110.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.22%)
UNITY 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,092 Decreased By -50.2 (-1.21%)
BR30 14,672 Decreased By -267 (-1.79%)
KSE100 40,488 Decreased By -390.1 (-0.95%)
KSE30 14,940 Decreased By -147.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka to start next round of talks with creditors in April

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 12:57pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will kick off the next round of talks with creditors in the third week of April, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday, adding that the debt-stricken nation has started to receive funds from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF has released the first tranche of about $330 million, part of a nearly $3 billion bailout approved by it on Monday, Wickremesinghe told parliament.

“This will create opportunities for low-interest credit, restore foreign investors’ confidence and lay the foundation for a strong new economy,” he said.

The IMF bailout is expected to catalyse additional support to the tune of $3.75 billion from the likes of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other lenders. It also clears the way for Sri Lanka to restructure a substantial part of its $84 billion worth total public debt.

Debt-stricken Sri Lanka to receive first tranche of IMF bailout funds in two days

Sri Lankan officials will start the next round of talks with bondholders and bilateral creditors in the third week of April, Wickremesinghe said, adding that a fully transparent process will be followed. Sri Lanka also aims to reduce inflation to a single digit by mid-2023 and later to 4%-6%, Wickremesinghe said.

The country’s National Consumer Price Index rose an annual 53.6% in February.

This was the 17th IMF bailout for Sri Lanka and the third since the country’s decades-long civil war ended in 2009.

Economic mismanagement coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic left Sri Lanka severely short of dollars for essential imports at the beginning of last year, tipping the island nation into its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

Unlike previous bailouts, which were mainly used to bolster foreign exchange reserves, the funds from the current programme can also be used for government spending, senior IMF official Masahiro Nozaki said on Tuesday.

World Bank Asian Development Bank International Monetary fund IMF and Sri Lanka Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka to start next round of talks with creditors in April

At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Economic assistance: Confirmation from friendly states likely in a few days: minister

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Read more stories