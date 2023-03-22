AVN 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
EPCL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
HUBC 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
NETSOL 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.02%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,891 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 40,820 Decreased By -57.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,081 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK inflation rate rises to 10.4% in February

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 12:21pm
Follow us

LONDON: British consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February from January’s 10.1%, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 9.9% in January, moving further away from October’s 41-year high of 11.1% but still eating into the spending power of workers whose pay is rising by less.

The Bank of England is due to announce on Thursday whether it has raised interest rates for an 11th meeting in a row. Core CPI - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco and is watched closed by the BoE - rose to 6.2% from 5.8% in January, versus a forecast decline to 5.7%.

UK grocery price inflation hits record 17.1%

The annual inflation rate in the services sector, which most policymakers consider is a good measure of underlying price pressures in the economy, rose to 6.6% after standing at 6.0% in January.

Bank of England UK inflation

Comments

1000 characters

UK inflation rate rises to 10.4% in February

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Read more stories