AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.23%)
EPCL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
HUBC 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.02%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -6 (-0.15%)
BR30 14,891 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 40,820 Decreased By -58.2 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,079 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 11:13am
National Medal of Arts recipient actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds hands with U.S. President Joe Biden as she waits to be presented her medal during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
National Medal of Arts recipient actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds hands with U.S. President Joe Biden as she waits to be presented her medal during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden made an observation when conferring the National Medal of Arts on rocker Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday: "Bruce, some people are just born to run, man."

Springsteen and a host of actors, authors, singers and other artists joined Biden in the White House East Room where they received either a National Medal of Arts or National Humanities Medal for their contributions to American society.

National Medal of Arts recipient actor Mindy Kaling reacts with her medal after being presented it by U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
National Medal of Arts recipient actor Mindy Kaling reacts with her medal after being presented it by U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters

Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose 'Veep' show made light of the vice presidency - an office Biden once held - was also honored.

"She embraces life's absurdity with absolute wit, and handles real life turns with absolute grace. A mom, a cancer survivor, a pioneer for women in comedy, she is an American original," said Biden.

Actress Mindy Kaling, a main character on the long-running television show, 'The Office,' set in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, received a medal as well.

When Biden introduced author Colson Whitehead to the crowd, he noted that Whitehead had won back to back Pulitzer prizes for his books, and gave a hint of his own ambitions.

"I'm trying to go back to back myself," said Biden, who has said he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

Singer Gladys Knight, the "empress of soul," was an honoree, along with clothing designer Vera Wang, historian Walter Isaacson and authors Amy Tan, Ann Patchett and Tara Westover, among others.

President Joe Biden Julia Louis Dreyfus

Comments

1000 characters

Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Read more stories