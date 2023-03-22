AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

AFP Published March 22, 2023
KABUL: A strong earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds was felt across much of Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India Tuesday night, with the United States Geological Survey putting the magnitude at 6.5.

“It was a terrifying tremor. I had never felt such a tremor before in my life,” Khatera, 50, a resident of Kabul, told AFP after rushing out of their fifth-storey apartment in the capital.

The USGS said the quake was centred near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan and had a depth of 187 kilometres (116 miles).

One killed, dozens wounded in fresh quake in Turkey

The region is frequently hit by earthquakes — especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but the quake was felt strongly across much of Afghanistan, Pakistan and even further east in parts of India.

India Pakistan earthquake Afghanistan US Geological Survey Hindu Kush mountain range quake jolts

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 22, 2023 07:35am
However, the only one who's gonna use this quake to seek more loans, grants, loan waiver and sympathy is Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

