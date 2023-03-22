Imran secures protective bail from LHC in 4 cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan in two cases registered against him in Islamabad and two call-up notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Toshakhana investigation.

The court allowed protective bail in two cases registered after last week’s clashes between police and PTI workers at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till March 27.

The FIRs registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police stations in the capital accused the PTI chief and party workers of being involved in attacking police and creating unrest outside the FJC in Islamabad during the hearing of Toshakhana case on March 18. The NAB Rawalpindi had also called the PTI Chief for recording his statement in case regarding Toshakhana gifts.

Imran Khan secured the bail till March 31 in cases retaining some state gifts including wrist watches that he allegedly purchased at throwaway prices. The court on Monday had directed the Imran’s counsel to ensure the appearance of his client on March 21 (Tuesday) till 2:15 if he wanted the court to hear petitions for his protective bails.

Earlier Imran Khan came to the court around 1:00 pm in his vehicle which was allowed to enter the court premises. He was accompanied by his counsel, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his private guards.

As the hearing resumed, the court inquired about the guards present in the court. Fawad informed the court that they were Imran’s personal security guards.

The court however instructed the guards to leave the courtroom and said policemen were present for the security. The counsel of Imran told the court that NAB had already issued a similar notice to Imran. He said as soon as we take bail in a case the authorities register another case against the petitioner. He asked the court to allow a fortnight protective bail enabling the petitioner to appear before the concerned court of law at Islamabad.

Imran Khan also told the court that the date of election had been announced but he was forced to spend his entire time in court hearings. He also claimed that not a single case had been registered against him in last 50 years but nearly 100 cases had been lodged in just one month.

He said the message they have been giving is that there is no rule of law. Imran also claimed again that his life is in danger and added the incumbent rules wanted to kill him. He also claimed that a trap was laid at the FJC on the occasion of the last hearing of Toshakhana case.

He also recalled the event of police operation on his Zaman park residence on March 18. He said police entered his house forcibly when he was on his way to Islamabad for appearing before a court and his wife was alone at home.

