Saudi Arabia, Qatar announce Ramazan to start Thursday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that the fasting month of Ramazan will start on Thursday. The kingdom’s supreme court ruled on Tuesday evening that the Islamic calendar month of Shaban, which precedes Ramazan, will end on Wednesday, meaning Ramazan will begin the following day, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Authorities earlier on Tuesday called on residents to try to spot the crescent moon that marks the start of Ramadan, but it was not visible, state media said.

The official Crescent Sighting Committee in neighbouring Qatar also announced that Thursday “is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan”, the official Qatar News Agency said on Twitter.