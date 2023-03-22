AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia, Qatar announce Ramazan to start Thursday

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that the fasting month of Ramazan will start on Thursday. The kingdom’s supreme court ruled on Tuesday evening that the Islamic calendar month of Shaban, which precedes Ramazan, will end on Wednesday, meaning Ramazan will begin the following day, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Authorities earlier on Tuesday called on residents to try to spot the crescent moon that marks the start of Ramadan, but it was not visible, state media said.

The official Crescent Sighting Committee in neighbouring Qatar also announced that Thursday “is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan”, the official Qatar News Agency said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia Qatar Ramazan month of Ramadan Islamic calendar

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia, Qatar announce Ramazan to start Thursday

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories