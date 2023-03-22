IK’s Zaman Park residence: LHC adjourns hearing of contempt plea against police operation

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned to March 22 (today) the hearing of a contempt petition against a police operation at Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan and another petition seeking details of all the cases registered against the PTI chief.

The court directed the law officer to submit the details of the operation.

The court asked the law officer to seek instruction regarding operation and remarked that it would start contempt proceedings against all those who were making a mockery of the judiciary through media.

The court said that action would also be taken if the respondents in the case did not respect the court orders.

The courts have to work as per the law and only to listen what the law says, the court added.

The court also warned the respondents of an action if they failed to appear before it.

Earlier, police presented a report in petition seeking details of the cases registered against Imran Khan.

The report said that six cases had been registered against Imran Khan in Punjab. Three cases were registered at Lahore Race Course police station while other were registered at Sarwar Road police station, Rawalpindi’s New Airport police station and Faisalabad’s Madina Town police station.

The police also informed the court that report include the details of all the FIRs registered against Imran Khan until March 20.

The court observed, “What is the problem in providing the details of all the cases registered against Imran Khan so far”. The details could be collected and submitted within minutes in the present days, the court remarked.

The court directed the police to submit the details of all the cases including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also.

The court observed that the details should also include the dates of the FIRs and all the latest complaints.

The court also asked the law officer to submit an affidavit along with the details of all the cases registered against Imran and rose till March 22 (today).

