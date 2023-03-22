Reports on mismanagement during supply of free flour worries CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed concerns over reports of disorder in certain cities related to the distribution of free flour under the Ramazan relief package.

He has directed the provincial administration to provide a detailed report on the matter. He has also asked for improving arrangements for the supply of free flour to ensure that citizens do not encounter any difficulties.

To this end, Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs have been directed to visit the distribution centres in their respective areas to promptly address any issues and submit a report.

Moreover, any complaints regarding the provision of free flour should be resolved immediately, he said and emphasized the need to expedite the verification process for citizens while ensuring that they receive their flour supply without delay.

On the other hand, duties have been assigned to different secretaries to visit free flour sale points to ensure supply to the deserving people.

