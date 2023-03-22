Bilawal felicitates KSA, Iran on resumption of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian, extending warm felicitations to them on the signing of the historic deal on normalisation of diplomatic ties between their two countries.

He hoped that the agreement would pave the way for initiation of meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the entire region.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Foreign Minister Bilawal during his conversation with the foreign ministers of the two countries, extended warm felicitations on the signing of the Joint Trilateral Statement by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, on 10 March 2023 in Beijing.

In his telephonic contact with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister Bilawal congratulated him on the recent normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran announced through “Trilateral Joint Statement” and appreciated the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this positive development.

She said that Foreign Minister Bilawal told his Saudi counterpart that this agreement will pave the way for the initiation of meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the entire region.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the two foreign ministers reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify the bilateral strategic partnership. They also stressed the vital role of high-level exchanges in cementing ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that Foreign Minister Bilawal also held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Extending warm felicitations on the signing of the Joint Trilateral Statement by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, on 10 March 2023 in Beijing, the foreign minister termed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a testament to the wisdom and farsightedness of the leadership of the two countries. The foreign minister also commended the important role played by China in facilitating this process.

Underscoring Pakistan’s close fraternal relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister stressed that the renewal of diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries would serve as a harbinger for peace, prosperity and development for the entire region.

Taking note of the upward trajectory in Pakistan-Iran relations, the two foreign ministers expressed their resolve to further intensify cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

On 10 March 2023 in Beijing on Friday, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months through a normalisation deal brokered by China.

The agreement also stipulated affirming “the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states”.

In a Twitter statement on March 19, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, stated: “In a letter to President Raisi, Salman bin Abdulaziz the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal between the two brotherly countries, invited him to Riyadh and called for strong economic/regional cooperation. Raisi welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation.”

