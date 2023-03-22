Three soldiers martyred in DI Khan attack

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire on a police check post in the general area Khutti in Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to ISPR, on the night of March 20-21, a group of militants opened fire on a police check post in the general area of Khutti, DI Khan District. After an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed and weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

During the intense exchange of fire, 42-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal from Lodhran, 34-year-old Naik Muhammad Asad from Khanewal and 22-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Essa from South Waziristan fought bravely but were martyred.