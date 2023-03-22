Cotton spot rate remains steady amid slow business

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

600 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 465 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

