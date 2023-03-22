AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
To be constructive, China should urge end of Ukraine invasion: White House

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 12:55am
WASHINGTON: If China wants to play a constructive role in Ukraine, its president, Xi Jinping, should urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

Russia wants Chinese business to replace Western firms, Putin tells Xi

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from two days of talks on Tuesday with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and joint criticism of the West, but no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin White House Xi Jinping John Kirby China and Russia RUssia Ukraine war

