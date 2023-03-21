AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klaasen slams 54-ball century, South Africa level series

AFP Published 21 Mar, 2023 09:27pm
Follow us

POTCHEFSTROOM: Heinrich Klaasen slammed a 54-ball century as South Africa beat the West Indies by four wickets in the third and final one-day international on Tuesday.

South Africa were in trouble at 87 for four chasing a West Indian total of 260 but Klaasen went for his shots and the home side chased down the target with 20.3 overs to spare.

The series was shared 1-1 after the first match was rained off.

“We try to play conditions and not the situation and the conditions were fantastic,” said Klaasen.

Klaasen finished with 119 not out off 61 balls, hitting 15 fours and five sixes in Potchefstroom. He shared partnerships of 55 off 38 balls with David Miller (17) and a match-clinching sixth-wicket stand of 103 off 62 deliveries with Marco Jansen (43).

“It was a good wicket and it was one of my better knocks,” said Klaasen after notching his second one-day international century and the fourth-fastest for South Africa behind two from AB de Villiers one from Mark Boucher.

De Villiers holds the world record with his 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2014/15.

Alzarri Joseph rocked the South Africans at the start of their innings by taking the first two wickets with aggressive, short-pitched bowling.

He finished with three for 50 but the rest of the West Indian bowlers took heavy punishment.

Klaasen was particularly severe on spin bowlers Akeal Hosein, who took two for 49 in seven overs, and Yannic Cariah, who conceded 49 runs in 3.3 overs.

West Indies were bowled out for 260 after they were sent in by Aiden Markram, captaining South Africa in the absence of Temba Bavuma, who had a hamstring strain.

Brandon King struck 11 fours and a six in making 72 off 72 balls in an innings studded with elegant drives.

But the rest of the West Indian batsmen failed, apart from Nicholas Pooran, who hit 39 and Jason Holder, who made 36.

“We batted well in parts but we definitely did not perform with the ball,” said West Indies captain Shai Hope.

The series did not count for the World Cup Super League but Markram said Tuesday’s result was important ahead of two matches against the Netherlands at the end of the month which South Africa must win if they hope to qualify automatically for the World Cup.

“It’s nice to get momentum going into those games,” said Markram.

South Africa West Indies Heinrich Klaasen

Comments

1000 characters

Klaasen slams 54-ball century, South Africa level series

Imran gives consent to call all parties conference to discuss elections: Fawad

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted protective bail by LHC

Rupee makes minor gain against US dollar, settles at 283.92

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Oil rises for second day as banking fears ease for now

Three soldiers martyred in DI Khan attack: ISPR

Xi calls Russia ties priority on Moscow trip

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Read more stories