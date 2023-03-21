AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper jumps on demand pick-up and softer dollar

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 05:08pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices climbed on Tuesday on signs of firmer demand, less disquiet over the global banking sector and hopes that the U.S. central bank will scale back increases to interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.6% to $8,833.50 a tonne by 1115 GMT, having fallen into the red earlier in the session.

“The gains are being driven by a second day of calmer markets after the banking crisis has moved a bit to the back of people’s minds,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Risk sentiment was recovering as global shares recovered after the rescue of Credit Suisse arrested a rout in bank stocks.

“Demand in China is also showing signs in picking up from a slow beginning and the longer-term outlook remains strong,” Hansen added.

“This is not a market where you want to be short; you might have to reduce exposure, but not one where you want to be short.”

Copper prices rise in volatile market

Hansen said that bullish comments at a commodities conference were also supporting the market, including Goldman Sachs saying it expects a commodities supercycle and trader Trafigura predicting that copper prices will hit a record high within 12 months.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8% to 67,530 yuan ($9,817.26) a tonne.

The dollar index slipped, with traders expecting the banking sector crisis to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising interest rates much further.

A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The LME cash copper contract was trading at a premium of $13 a tonne over the three-month contract <CMCU0-3>, flipping this week from discounts that have lasted since Jan. 19, indicating tightening near-term supply.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,279.50 a tonne, nickel added 0.3% to $22,865 and tin gained 1% to $22,980 while zinc shed 0.8% to $2,864 and lead dipped 0.1% to $2,116.50.

LME copper copper market copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper jumps on demand pick-up and softer dollar

Rupee makes minor gain against US dollar, settles at 283.92

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Xi calls Russia ties priority on Moscow trip

KSE-100 closes with marginal loss amid sharp decline investor participation

Afghanistan school year starts but no classes held

Sri Lanka dollar bonds rise after IMF approves bailout

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

Read more stories